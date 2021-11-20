Blues look to build on their recovery in meeting with Dallas tonight

DALLAS – The Blues righted their ship against San Jose on Thursday, but one game isn’t enough to convince defenseman Colton Parayko that the team is out of the woods after their four-game losing streak.

“I think it was good,” Parayko said Saturday morning. “Obviously it's one game that we want to build off for sure. So I want to say we obviously got ourselves pointed in the right direction, but I don't think one game is enough. I think we're on the right track and we have a very good Dallas team here tonight in Dallas. They play tough. They're fast, especially on the rush, they make a lot of plays. They’re a good complete team, so it's gonna be a really good challenge for us tonight. It'll be fun one, and we look forward to challenge.”

The Stars are coming off a 7-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night in St. Paul, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 win over San Jose.