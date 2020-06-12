Blues looking at June 22 for getting players back on ice locally

On the one year anniversary of the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, general manager Doug Armstrong was planning Friday for a training camp.
The announcement by the NHL and the NHL Players Association on Thursday that training camps for the resumption of the season would begin on July 10 has finally provided a guideline for the work that has to be done to get things ready for the Blues' run at repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
"Now that we have a time frame, I'm having conference calls with players so they understand the protocol as far as testing and physicals and when building is open. We're going through the rules and regulations from the NHL and players association. The ball is starting to roll.
"Now that we have a date for the next phase, you get a little more focused. This reminds me lot of August."
August is when players start returning to St. Louis from out of town and start having informal practices and shinny games at the practice facility. There's no shinny in the near future, but there will be skating.
While the league began Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol on Monday, the Blues have yet to have voluntary individual workouts at Centene Community Ice Center. Armstrong said that with a date for camp now set, players will begin skating at Centene on Monday, June 22.
"That's a date we'd talked to players about prior," he said. "We have to make sure we get tests done and we've checked all the boxes."
Still undetermined is how many AHL players the Blues will be bringing in to supplement their roster for the postseason. Roster size is among the issues that still has to be sorted out, but with no minor league to keep players in shape, NHL teams will need additional players on hand in case of injuries.
With the added numbers -- probably around 30 players on the ice -- that will give the sessions more of a training camp feel than that of a regular practice. The one difference will be no one is playing for a roster spot.
"Still, there's going to be new wrinkles," Armstrong said. "Tarasenko is back into the group, that alters the lines. I think just because you ended on a certain line in March it doesn't mean you start there in August. [This is a sentence possibly never uttered before in the context of the NHL.] It's more of a training camp situation. You're working on chemistry, feel, being consistent, getting what you have in your mind to translate on to ice."
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.