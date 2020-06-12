Blues looking at June 22 for getting players back on ice locally

On the one year anniversary of the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, general manager Doug Armstrong was planning Friday for a training camp.

The announcement by the NHL and the NHL Players Association on Thursday that training camps for the resumption of the season would begin on July 10 has finally provided a guideline for the work that has to be done to get things ready for the Blues' run at repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

"Now that we have a time frame, I'm having conference calls with players so they understand the protocol as far as testing and physicals and when building is open. We're going through the rules and regulations from the NHL and players association. The ball is starting to roll.

"Now that we have a date for the next phase, you get a little more focused. This reminds me lot of August."

August is when players start returning to St. Louis from out of town and start having informal practices and shinny games at the practice facility. There's no shinny in the near future, but there will be skating.