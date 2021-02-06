Blues lose Thomas, fall to Coyotes 3-1

The Blues had gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the game -- Jake Walman was the extra defenseman and Kyle Clifford had come out -- so they were down to 10 after that.

The Blues had 25 shots on goal, but few really good chances. In the second and third periods, they combined for just 14 shots on goal.

"I just think we're tight," Berube said. "It looks like we're going out and playing tight. It looks like we're just not playing with much confidence right now. And when you play like that, you don't feel good and it's hard to get going. It just looked like we lacked a little bit of energy and emotion in the game, and that can make the difference."

"The biggest thing," captain Ryan O'Reilly said, "we were fighting it. You can tell we weren’t clean, especially off the start, starting with myself a bit, little plays didn’t connect on, I think it got in our heads a bit, you can just tell we had the right intention, but it just wasn’t strong. I think we were kind of thinking a bit a little too much and not trusting ourselves. It wasn’t clean, it wasn’t really trusting the plays and such and it killed us. Not what we wanted."

The Blues power play had four chances and just six shots on goal, while Arizona had seven power plays, some of dubious provenance.