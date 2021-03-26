Blues loss to Minnesota at least gives them a road map back to how to win

“The key is just taking one game at a time,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “Yeah, we’re upset, disappointed with our road trip, but we don’t have time to dwell on it. We have to get right back to work tomorrow and keep plugging away. It’s going to be a tough game coming off a back to back but it’s two points we need.”

Center Brayden Schenn pointed to limiting turnovers and improved defense as keys, something he felt the team did last night when it held Minnesota to just 11 shots on goal, though two turnovers in the Blues offensive zone led to Minnesota's goals.

"How do we dig out of it?" Schenn said. "It’s not going to be easy. Points are being taken in our division each night, we know that teams are on our tail, we’re in a dogfight to the end and we’re going to have a lot of good hockey left, so we expect to play a solid game tomorrow night and as a group we have to expect to win."

The Blues got home to St. Louis after midnight, so they didn’t have a morning skate today, which means it’s unclear if any of the team’s injured players will be able to return or who will be in goal. Jordan Binnington played last night but had faced only 11 shots, so bringing him back isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

