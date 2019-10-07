After getting off to a quick start and then struggling in the second period of the first two games, the Blues changed things up in their first road game of the season on Monday, getting outplayed in the first period and turning the heat up in the second but a brief glitch mid-period left the game tied at 2-2 after two periods at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues.
Sundqvist scored the game's first goal, firing a shot from the top of the right circle that went over the pads and under the glove of Toronto goalie Frederik Anderson. Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen had the assists on the first goal of the season for the team's fourth line.
But Toronto scored twice in 24 seconds to take the lead. First, Frederik Gauthier scored in front of the goal after Jason Spezza knocked down the puck with what could have been a high stick, but which the Blues chose not to challenge with 8:26 to go in the period.
Schenn evened the game with 47.3 seconds to go in the second, finding a loose puck that hit off a Toronto defender, skating in being Anderson from close range. Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko had the assists.
William Nylander then put the Leafs ahead as he drew goalie Jordan Binnington to the near post, then used some nice stickwork to maneuver around Binnington and put it into the net.
The Blues outshot Toronto 15-12 in the second and it was much more one-sided in the early part of the period. The Blues had two power plays in the second period and didn't score, having three shots on goal in the four minutes. The Maple Leafs had a second-period power play and didn't score either.
The Blues were outshot 15-7 in the first period and had to kill off a Maple Leafs power play, but Jordan Binnington made the saves he had to and had another shot go off the post. Toronto had 28 shot attempts to just 12 for the Blues.
This is the first NHL game in his hometown for Binnington, who didn't play in either of the games last season.