Blues morning skate: Coyotes' Larsson gets 2-game suspension for hit on Sanford

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Arizona forward Johan Larsson got a two-game suspension Saturday for an illegal hit to the head of Blues forward Zach Sanford in the game Friday night.

The incident occurred at 5:11 of the third period, when Sanford brought the puck into the Coyotes zone. Larsson moved forward and caught Sanford in the head with his shoulder, sending him to the ice. Larsson got a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit to the head.

Ironically, Sanford showed no ill effects and finished the game. Twice before this season, Blues players, first Robert Bortuzzo against Colorado and then Tyler Bozak against Vegas, received hits to the head that forced them to miss multiple games but those hits drew no supplement punishment from the league. Bozak still has not returned from his injury on Jan. 26.

Other notes

No morning skate on Saturday because of the back-to-backs (and no practice on Sunday), so the status of Oskar Sundqvist after he had to be helped off the ice last night late in the period won’t be known until a couple hours before game time. Coach Craig Berube said after the game that he thought Sundqvist would be OK, but they wouldn’t know for sure.