Blues morning skate: Coyotes' Larsson gets 2-game suspension for hit on Sanford

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Arizona forward Johan Larsson got a two-game suspension Saturday for an illegal hit to the head of Blues forward Zach Sanford in the game Friday night.
The incident occurred at 5:11 of the third period, when Sanford brought the puck into the Coyotes zone. Larsson moved forward and caught Sanford in the head with his shoulder, sending him to the ice. Larsson got a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit to the head.
Ironically, Sanford showed no ill effects and finished the game. Twice before this season, Blues players, first Robert Bortuzzo against Colorado and then Tyler Bozak against Vegas, received hits to the head that forced them to miss multiple games but those hits drew no supplement punishment from the league. Bozak still has not returned from his injury on Jan. 26.
Other notes
No morning skate on Saturday because of the back-to-backs (and no practice on Sunday), so the status of Oskar Sundqvist after he had to be helped off the ice last night late in the period won’t be known until a couple hours before game time. Coach Craig Berube said after the game that he thought Sundqvist would be OK, but they wouldn’t know for sure.
If he isn’t OK, the Blues don’t have a lot of options. Their only healthy scratch last night was defenseman Niko Mikkola. Sammy Blais has missed the past two games with an upper body injury and took part in the morning skate on Friday, so he’s close. If not him, the team would have to elevate Austin Poganski off the taxi squad. To do that, they would have to create a roster spot since they’re at 23, but Marco Scandella has been out so long that the Blues could move him on to injured reserve for the day and bring him back whenever he was ready to go. He’s already been out more than a week.
Brayden Schenn’s empty net goal last night was announced as an “awarded goal.” That’s what you get when there’s an empty net and no defenders between the player with the puck and the goal and he’s fouled from behind. A penalty was called on Conor Garland as Schenn came in on the empty net – a hook maybe? – and even if Schenn’s weak shot had missed, it would have been a goal anyway. Because of that, Schenn got a goal, but wasn’t credited for a shot in the process. The empty-net stats for the Blues read two goals on one shot on goal.
Schenn had a two-point game and got them both in the final 68 seconds. He assisted on Ivan Barbashev’s empty net goal.
Berube on Tarasenko skating with the team: “Great,” he said. “I’m glad he’s on the trip. It’s important that he gets back, getting the feeling with the guys and back with us as a group. It was good to see him on the ice with us.”
The Blues haven’t been announcing attendance figures since they started letting fans back in the building, but the Coyotes do. Last night it 2,457. And after the game, they made an announcement in the building that great seats were still available for Saturday.
The Coyotes will be wearing their reverse retro jerseys for the first time on Saturday. They’re purple.
Presumably Ville Husso will be in goal on Saturday.