Blues morning skate: No morning skate, so Sundqvist status uncertain before Game 6 vs. Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – No morning skate on Saturday because of the back-to-backs (and no practice on Sunday), so the status of Oskar Sundqvist after he had to be helped off the ice last night late in the period won’t be known until a couple hours before game time. Coach Craig Berube said after the game that he thought Sundqvist would be OK, but they wouldn’t know for sure.

If he isn’t OK, the Blues don’t have a lot of options. Their only healthy scratch last night was defenseman Niko Mikkola. Sammy Blais has missed the past two games with an upper body injury and took part in the morning skate on Friday, so he’s close. If not him, the team would have to elevate Austin Poganski off the taxi squad. To do that, they would have to create a roster spot since they’re at 23, but Marco Scandella has been out so long that the Blues could move him on to injured reserve for the day and bring him back whenever he was ready to go. He’s already been out more than a week.