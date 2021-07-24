Blues move up in draft to take Swedish forward, but make no big moves

The Blues started the day with four draft picks, traded one way to move up in the third round, and didn't make any blockbuster deals -- Vladimir Tarasenko is still with the team -- on the second day of the NHL draft.
"We feel we got some players that are going to be attributes for the St. Louis Blues down the road," said scouting director Tony Feltrin. "We like our selections, the kids all have some good potential. It was four players, it's four additional players on our depth chart and we're pleased to have them."
The Blues had four picks to start the day but traded away their sixth round pick to move up 10 spots in the third round and get Swedish forward Simon Robertsson. In the fifth round, they took Canadian defenseman Tyson Galloway. They closed the draft by taking Russian right wing Ivan Vorobyov.
"(Robertsson) was a player we were comfortable paying a price to acquire," Feltrin said. "We believe in his abilities. He's a good, hard-driving winger. We did not feel we wanted to risk him slipping through."
The players will all stay where they currently are, either with their junior teams or with their European clubs.
"I'm very honored and am pretty shocked," Robertsson said from Plymouth, Mich., where he's with a group of Swedish players for a showcase event. "They weren't the team I talked to the most but one of he teams I had good meetings with."
Robertsson's father, Bert, played in the NHL before returning to Sweden to coach.
"(He told me) it's hard," Simon said. "You have to work for everything and you don't get anything easily, you have to work for it."
Robertsson is 18 and is already playing in the top Swedish league and has two more years on his contract there, so that's where he'll probably be in the immediate future.
Galloway didn't make the WHL as a 16-year-old at the start of the season, but worked on his shortcomings and at Christmas caught on with Calgary. He saw last season, his first full season in the WHL, as a big one for his growth.
"I had actually never been cut from anything I had done until that point in my life," he said. "It was a brutal feeling. I remember that feeling still and it didn't sit well with me and I use it as motivation still to improve myself and come back stronger and evidently I did."
Galloway will play with Calgary again this season.
Here's a look at the Blues' picks in this draft:
Round 1
Zachary Bolduc, LW/C, 6-1, 175, Rimouski Oceanic, QMJHL
Ranked 17th in NHL Central Scouting's ratings of North American skaters, Bolduc had 10 goals and 19 assists in 27 games in a limited QMJHL season. He also missed time with a knee injury. Good skater with a strong shot.
Round 3
Simon Robertsson, RW, 6-0, 190, Södertälje SK
The Blues traded up 10 spots to take Robertsson, also giving San Jose the Blues' sixth round pick. Robertsson was ranked No. 30 by Eliteprospects.com and No. 11 by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau among European skaters. He has a strong, accurate shot good on the forecheck and a good scoring threat. His father, Bert, played in the NHL with Edmonton, Vancouver and the Rangers and has been a coach in Sweden.
Round 5
Tyson Galloway, D, 6-4, 214, Calgary, WHL
With the 145th pick, the Blues got a big defenseman who is a good skater for his size and can be more physical. A late bloomer, he had four goals, five assists and six penalty minutes in 17 games in a short season in the WHL. He was ranked No. 165 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters. Eliteprospects.com considers him a potential third pairing defenseman.
Round 7
Ivan Vorobyov, RW, 5-11, 156, Khanty-Mansiysk 2 6-3, 198, Lada Togliatti, VHL
Vorobyov had 21 goals and 29 assists in 50 games with his Russian junior team. The team feels he has good scoring ability and good quickness. Looks like he needs to put on some weight. He'll move up to the VHL, the second division of Russian hockey this season.