Blues move up in draft to take Swedish forward, but make no big moves

The Blues started the day with four draft picks, traded one way to move up in the third round, and didn't make any blockbuster deals -- Vladimir Tarasenko is still with the team -- on the second day of the NHL draft.

"We feel we got some players that are going to be attributes for the St. Louis Blues down the road," said scouting director Tony Feltrin. "We like our selections, the kids all have some good potential. It was four players, it's four additional players on our depth chart and we're pleased to have them."

The Blues had four picks to start the day but traded away their sixth round pick to move up 10 spots in the third round and get Swedish forward Simon Robertsson. In the fifth round, they took Canadian defenseman Tyson Galloway. They closed the draft by taking Russian right wing Ivan Vorobyov.

"(Robertsson) was a player we were comfortable paying a price to acquire," Feltrin said. "We believe in his abilities. He's a good, hard-driving winger. We did not feel we wanted to risk him slipping through."

The players will all stay where they currently are, either with their junior teams or with their European clubs.