Blues' new AHL affiliate opts out of 2020-21 season

Seems to be never a dull moment when it comes to the Blues and the AHL. The Blues' new AHL affiliate, in Springfield, Mass., announced Monday that it was one of three teams that will sit out this season.
Instead, the Blues have an agreement with Utica, the Vancouver Canucks' farm team, to send players there for 2020-21.
"All professional sports have been impacted by the inability to open arenas and facilities to their fans,” said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. “That is particularly true at the minor professional level where fan attendance is the lifeblood of business operations. We look forward to working with Springfield in the 2021-22 season. In the meantime, we have reached a working agreement with Utica where our prospects will continue to develop for the 2020-21 season.”
Springfield is one of three AHL teams to choose to sit out the season; the others are Charlotte (Florida's farm team) and Milwuakee (Nashville's farm team).
Utica was already going to have an interesting season, since its parent club is in Canada and any player called up by the Canucks would, at present, have to sit out a two-week quarantine.
The Blues also didn't have an AHL affiliate in 2017-18, when the NHL expanded to 31 teams but the AHL didn't. The Blues had been affiliated with the Chicago Wolves, but they jumped to expansion Vegas. Then when a planned expansion team in Kansas City didn't materialize, the Blues didn't have one. The Blues sent some players to San Antonio, some to Chicago and goalie Jordan Binnington ended up being loaned to Providence.
The Blues then signed on with San Antonio for the 2018-19 season, but in the middle of their second season there, 2019-20, the team was sold to Vegas, which moved it to Las Vegas to become its affiliate. The Blues then reached a deal with Springfield, which had been Florida's farm team.
Because of the COVID pandemic, NHL teams will carry a six-man taxi squad this season, keeping the players most likely to be called up on hand in case of emergency. Who will make up that group, which will train and travel with the big club while making an AHL salary, is one of the storylines of Blues' training camp, which opened on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
The AHL plans on starting its season on Feb. 5, about a month after the NHL season gets underway.