Blues' new AHL affiliate opts out of 2020-21 season

Seems to be never a dull moment when it comes to the Blues and the AHL. The Blues' new AHL affiliate, in Springfield, Mass., announced Monday that it was one of three teams that will sit out this season.

Instead, the Blues have an agreement with Utica, the Vancouver Canucks' farm team, to send players there for 2020-21.

"All professional sports have been impacted by the inability to open arenas and facilities to their fans,” said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. “That is particularly true at the minor professional level where fan attendance is the lifeblood of business operations. We look forward to working with Springfield in the 2021-22 season. In the meantime, we have reached a working agreement with Utica where our prospects will continue to develop for the 2020-21 season.”

Springfield is one of three AHL teams to choose to sit out the season; the others are Charlotte (Florida's farm team) and Milwuakee (Nashville's farm team).

Utica was already going to have an interesting season, since its parent club is in Canada and any player called up by the Canucks would, at present, have to sit out a two-week quarantine.