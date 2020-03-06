Blues' new AHL team will be in Springfield, Mass.

The Blues' new American Hockey League affiliate will be in Springfield, Mass.

The Blues announced Friday they had signed a five-year affiliating agreement that starts next season with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Springfield had previously been the AHL team for the Florida Panthers.

The Blues had been in the market for a new affiliate since their current team, the San Antonio Rampage, was bought by the Vegas Golden Knights, who will make it their farm team and will move the franchise to Las Vegas after this season.

Springfield (population 155,000) is just above the Connecticut state line, and the closest major airport is in Hartford, so that's where players will be driving to catch a plane when they get called up.

It will also be convenient for two Blues executives. Assistant general manager Bill Armstrong lives in Rhode Island and Kevin McDonald, who serves as the San Antonio general manager, lives in North Andover, Mass., near the New Hampshire border.