Blues notebook: An angry Parayko is a good Parayko

Colton Parayko could be seen visibly jousting with Buffalo players on Friday, which is a bit out of character for the Blues defenseman who, like 1920s New York governor and 1928 presidential candidate Al Smith, could be known as the Happy Warrior. Parayko is pretty much always in a good mood.

Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn suggested that Parayko plays better when he’s angry; the challenge is getting him angry, which Buffalo seemed to do a couple times on Friday.

“I thought he (played angry) for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He went at people hard. He was assertive all night, got rewarded with a goal. That’s something that he’s got to take upon himself on a game-day basis. That’s a great trait if he can get to it. Not everybody has that in him. It’s something that you’ve got to push yourself to do.”

“I didn’t really have a reason to be angry at anything,” Parayko said Friday night after he scored the game-winning goal against Buffalo. “I think I just wanted to move my feet. I want to be a skater, and that’s when I’m playing my best, when I’m skating and moving my feet, trying to close out plays. Didn’t necessarily play angry or anything; just tried to move my feet and play well.”

Parayko was a plus-2 on Friday, bringing him to plus-8 over the past three games.

Forward David Perron was asked Saturday if he had seen Parayko angry.

“Not many times,” he said. “I think when he’s angry, he keeps it to himself pretty good. But I think when he’s assertive when he’s skating, when he’s into the play, like he was at several times yesterday, he plays in an extremely effective way.

“We saw one time yesterday, when I’m beside (Tyler) Bozak on the bench, he negates the icing, and then he comes back on the backcheck, strips the puck from a player and that’s kind of what he does and then he chips it back in the O-zone and gives us another forecheck. Bozak and I were looking at each other on the bench and laughing. Why didn’t he go back on the forecheck again, he did it all. Do it again. That’s the kind of player he is. When he’s assertive and he plays like, he’s super effective.”

“You're going to definitely be a lot harder to play against, that's for sure, because people do not like contact,” Berube said. “Most guys don't like getting hit and he's a big body, gets in the way, it's hard to play against him as it is. I think it would definitely make it even harder.”

No news

The Blues had no update on the status of forward Oskar Sundqvist, who left the game Friday midway through the first period and did not return due to a lower-body injury. With a day game on Sunday and no morning skate, the next update won’t come until before the game on Sunday at best. The Blues have two extra forwards on the roster already in Logan Brown and Dakota Joshua, so they have replacements ready and don’t need to make a roster move if Sundqvist can’t play.

Bozak wasn’t on the ice for practice on Saturday before the team headed for Chicago. The team said it was a maintenance day. It could be related to a shot that Bozak blocked on Friday that definitely stung him.

Bluenotes

The Blues player personnel staff concluded meetings in St. Louis on Friday as they get ready for the trade deadline, which is March 21. … Brandon Saad’s empty-net goal against Philadelphia, from 19 feet out with a 0 degree angle, had a 97% chance of scoring, according to moneypuck.com, making it the easiest goal for the Blues this season. It edged out an empty-net goal by Robert Thomas on Nov. 4 vs. San Jose that had a 95.8% probability. … Perron's assist on Jordan Kyrou's first goal gave him 255 with the Blues, pushing him past David Backes for sole possession of 10th place.

