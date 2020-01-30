Blues notebook: Calahoo gang comes to watch its favorite son coach his hockey team

EDMONTON, Alberta — Games in Edmonton are always a homecoming for Blues coach Craig Berube. His hometown of Calahoo (pop. 82) is a 45-minute drive from downtown Edmonton.
At least two dozen members of the Calahoo gang were on hand to watch the Blues practice Thursday at Rogers Place — home of the Oilers — including Berube’s sister April and his lifelong friend Bruce Patrick.
“There was quite a few that came to watch practice,” Berube said. “They don’t get to do that too often, so it was good.”
Berube still talks to Patrick frequently; he has known him since second grade. Whenever Berube visits Calahoo in the offseason, it’s Patrick who picks him up at the airport in Edmonton.
“He came out already to St. Louis this year, him and his wife, and watched a couple games,” Berube said.
In fact, Patrick was there for the Stanley Cup banner-raising on opening night against the Washington Capitals.
“It was too crazy,” Patrick said.
Berube went back to the family farm Wednesday evening in Calahoo to visit with friends and family, and reports that his father Roger remains retired as a hockey player.
“He tried but his knee was bad, so that was enough,” Berube said. “He told me last night it was 65 years he played.”
Which is a pretty good run.
“It was. That’s a long time,” Berube said.
Roger Berube, 81, quit playing hockey at age 80.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
Troy Brouwer, recalled from San Antonio on Wednesday, practiced with the team Thursday. Assigned to San Antonio on Monday after he cleared waivers, Brouwer never actually made it to the Rampage; the 34-year-old veteran had been given a week to sort through his options.
“He looked good,” Berube said. “He’s a great depth guy for us. Like I said, we like him. We love his attitude, his leadership. He’s won Cups. He knows how to win, and he knows what it takes to win, so we really like him around.”
Alexander Steen also practiced Thursday, saying the lower-body issue that prevented him from playing past the second period Tuesday in Calgary was more a scare than anything else.
“Yeah, I think so,” Berube said. “I really didn’t see what happened or anything, but he felt something. But he feels good. ... He had a good practice. So that’s good news, and he looks ready to go.”
Mackenzie MacEachern, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury that occurred in the Blues’ Jan. 18 game in Colorado, got a full practice in Thursday.
“I think Mac’s probably good to go, but it’s just a confidence thing until he feels like he’s probably 100 percent,” Berube said. “He doesn’t want to reinjure it.”
THE WORK DAY
The Blues had a high-tempo, high-energy practice Thursday in preparation for Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.
“Our guys were dialed in,” Berube said. “We had a good practice, good pace, execution was good, so it was good to see.”
Among other things Thursday, the team worked on its offense-to-defense transition, staying tight on defense and closing gaps out.
“And on the other side of it, guys getting pucks down deep and going to work,” Berube said. “Just stuff like that. Making sure we’re tracking back hard. That’ll be important tomorrow obviously with some of their high-end players and very good on the rush.”
NEW CONTRACTS FOR MIKKOLA, HUSSO
The Blues have agreed on two-year contract extensions with goalie Ville Husso and defenseman Niko Mikkola, keeping both players under contract through the 2021-22 season. They are one-way deals, meaning the players get paid the same whether they’re in the NHL or the AHL.
Mikkola’s extension is worth $787,500 per season; Husso’s is for $750,000 a year.
At one time ahead of Jordan Binnington on the Blues’ goalie depth chart, Husso has yet to play a regular-season game in the NHL. He has played to mixed reviews this season in San Antonio, although he’s not getting a ton of defensive support.
A fourth-round pick in 2014 from Helsinki, Finland, Husso is 10-12-8 in 30 games with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898 for the Rampage. He has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Blues.
Mikkola, who’s from Kiiminki, Finland, was a fifth-round pick by the Blues in 2015. Currently playing in San Antonio, Mikkola was impressive in a five-game stint with the Blues earlier in January while Colton Parayko was out with an upper-body injury. Mikkola had one assist and was plus-3 during that span.
BLUES LINES/PAIRINGS
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-0’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
Blais-de la Rose-Barbashev
(MacEachern rotated in on the fourth line.)
Defensemen
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Gunnarsson/Bortuzzo
(Gunnarsson and Bortuzzo rotated on the third pairing.)
BLUE NOTES
With two assists against Calgary, Alex Pietrangelo has 334 in his career, moving past Brian Sutter (333) into third place on the Blues’ career list. He’s got a ways to go to catch second-place Brett Hull (409) and may need another career to catch first-place Bernie Federko (721).
• David Perron has 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his last nine games: Steen has nine points (five goals, four assists) over his last nine games; Zach Sanford has seven points (three goals four assists) over his last six games.
• Steen’s first-period goal against the Flames gave him 494 points as a Blue, moving him past Pavol Demitra for fifth place on the team’s career points list.
• When Bortuzzo was a healthy scratch against Calgary, it marked his first game missed since Dec. 12 against Vegas.