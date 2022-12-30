Blues notebook: Vladimir Tarasenko still out sick, looks unlikely for Saturday

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who missed the Blues’ game Thursday against Chicago with an illness, also missed practice on Friday, making it very possible that he will miss the game Saturday against Minnesota.

“I don’t know, he’s not here today,” coach Craig Berube said. “I’m not going to count on it right now, but we’ll play it by ear.”

With an early start time for the Saturday game of 5 p.m., there won’t be a morning skate, so Tarasenko’s status won’t be certain until Berube talks to the media 90 minutes before game time. Tarasenko is third on the Blues in both goals (with 10) and points (29).

Forward Pavel Buchnevich also didn’t take part in practice on Friday, but Berube said it was a maintenance day.

Taking a dip

Over the NHL’s three-day Christmas break, Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko went to Big Cedar Lodge near Branson in southwestern Missouri and one of the things he did while there was … go swimming in Table Rock Lake.

“I swam in the lake,” Toropchenko said, with what seemed like a bit of pride. “It was like minus-5 degrees outside (which converts to about 23 Fahrenheit). The lake was like a cold tub, but I'm used to do it. It was nothing new for me. That doesn’t feel cold for me.”

Toropchenko grew up in Moscow, where he got used to swimming in very cold water.

“Every winter, I do kind of the same thing,” he said, “in rivers and lakes. Just wearing a regular swim suit.” He didn’t stay in very long in Table Rock, just from three to five minutes. “It feels good for me and probably good for my body. It was sunshine outside, beautiful weather, no wind. And a freezing lake.”

While Thursday was a big night for the Blues’ fourth line, Toropchenko got the biggest endorsement of the night from Berube, who sent him out in the final two minutes while the Blues were protecting a one-goal lead. For the line, it was the first time the group of Toropchenko, Josh Leivo and Nathan Walker had played together.

“Everybody knew what we were going to do because everybody understands what our job is,” Toropchenko said. “Just need to play smart hockey, be good offensive and defensively. Even (if you’re just playing) five or six minutes, it needs to be really good.”

Schenn’s wild night

Brayden Schenn had a career-high 11 shots on goal for the Blues on Thursday, and no goals. It tied for the second-most shots on goal in a game in the NHL this season, behind Miko Rantanen of Colorado, who had 13 on Dec. 23. Kyle Connor of Winnipeg also had 11 in a game, though Rantanen and Connor both scored in their games. So Schenn's evening may take honors as the most frustrating night in the league. He had 38% of the team's shots on goal.

The Blues’ record for shots on goal in a game is 13 by Brendan Shanahan and Al MacInnis. Shanahan scored twice on his 13 shots, but MacInnis went 0 for 13 in a game against the Islanders in 1997.

“He had a lot of shots, but next game for him,” defenseman Calle Rosen said of Schenn.

“Sometimes they don’t go in,” Berube said.

One thing that’s clear: Schenn is looking to shoot more as he plays on Ryan O’Reilly’s right wing.

“For sure,” Berube said. “He can see the ice a little better too, opening up a little bit. He’s got a decent one-timer, and I think him coming in off the off-wing like that, he’s got a better angle with his shot too. Plus he plays that side on the power play, so it kind of all goes together.”

Wild times

The Blues close out the 2022 calendar with their first meeting of the season with Minnesota, and then they face the Wild again eight days later in St. Paul. Those could be key games for the Blues, who are five points behind third-place Minnesota in the Central Division standings. If the Blues are going to make the playoffs, the Wild are one of the team’s they’ll probably have to catch.

“They’ve been playing well,” Berube said. “I know they got beat last night (4-1 by first-place Dallas) but there’s going to be a lot of motivation, going back to last year, and they’re a tough team to play. It’s gonna be a hard game.”

Last season, the Blues beat Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, rallying from being down 2-1 to win the series in six games.

“Matt Boldy is in his second year now, he’s a hell of a player,” Berube said. “Good size, skill. Bringing in (Ryan) Reaves, lot of gamesmanship with him and big and physical. I think their identity really hasn’t changed. They got some big guys up front, big puck-moving D corps. Solid team.”