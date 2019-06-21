The Blues will open their 2019-20 season, and raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of Enterprise Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in a game against Washington.
The rest of the team's schedule will be released on Tuesday.
In playing Washington, the league's past two champions will go head to head. Two seasons ago, the Blues got to see a banner-raising ceremony when they played Pittsburgh in its home opener the year after they won the Stanley Cup.
There won't be much time between the end of the preseason. The Blues play their final preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Columbus and will have two off-days before their opener. And the Capitals will be in St. Louis on Sept. 27 for a preseason game.
Oct. 2 is the opening day of the season for the league, and the Blues-Caps will be one of four games that day. The Blues will likely be the second game of the season, with Ottawa at Toronto being the game that starts the season.