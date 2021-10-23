Blues open home season against a team that gave them trouble last season

The Blues will counter with some youngster of their own, as Klim Kostin stays in the lineup because of the absences of Brandon Saad (COVID) and Pavel Buchnevich (suspension). Plus there's a happy Vladimir Tarasenko.

"He's a great person and he's having fun on the ice," said Robert Thomas, who has been centering Tarasenko's line. "You can see it. He's got a smile back, he's got his excitement and it's awesome to see and I mean I just try to get him the puck as much as possible and he's been great.

"Vladi has always been so good to the young guys he's always been great to me. I could point out a ton of times throughout first three years. He's been awesome to me and always helped me out. Injuries are tough and I went through that last year and it's hard to kind of get back to yourself so I know exactly how he feels and I'm happy. He's playing awesome, he's having fun. It's great."

As for losing Saad and adding Kostin on his line, O'Reilly regrets losing Saad just when the line started to play better together but he looks forward to the chance with Kostin.