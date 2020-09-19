Blues' contract talks with Pietrangelo hit stalemate

With the start of NHL free agency looming a few weeks away on Oct. 9, talks between the Blues and captain and unrestricted free agent Alex Pietrangelo have apparently broken off.
The news was first reported by TSN in Canada.
"Contract talks haven't gone the way both sides were hoping and, unless something changes, it's in the best interests for everyone to see what the market looks like on October 9th," Pietrangelo said in a text to the Post-Dispatch, echoing comments he made to other news outfits.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong declined to comment.
There is always the potential for something to change, and in this case, it could happen quickly. But at the moment, the chances of the Blues star defenseman and team leader returning are shakier than they have ever been.
Pietrangelo's comments are the first either side has made about the status of the discussions. Both Armstrong and Pietrangelo said from the start of last season they would not comment on the status of the contract talks during the process. When the Blues season ended, both parties talked of wanting to get a deal done and having optimism it would happen.
Pietrangelo's seven-year contract that paid him $6.5 million a year is expiring, and he is believed to be looking for a deal around $8 million. (Roman Josi's contract with Nashville, agreed to before the pandemic and which pays him $9.059 million per year, is likely out of reach.) What exactly the free agent market looks like for Pietrangelo, or anyone else, is uncertain. With the NHL salary cap not going up next season, holding steady at $81.5 million, many teams will be squeezing to get under the cap, while others, because of losses caused by the pandemic, may not be spending to the cap to begin with. In either case, it could be difficult for many teams to take on a big contract, though all it takes is one team willing to commit.
The Blues will already need to clear another $5 million of salary cap space to fit a potential Pietrangelo deal in. Since the end of the season, they have already traded goalie Jake Allen and at least one more deal will be needed. They also need to re-sign defenseman Vince Dunn, who is a restricted free agent.
Another issue would be the length of the contract. Pietrangelo would obviously prefer the longest contract he can get, while the Blues likely don't. Pietrangelo is 30. When his predecessor as captain, David Backes, became a free agent at 32, the Blues didn't want to give him a fifth year on his contract, which led him to sign with Boston, which did give him the fifth year. But by the fourth year of the contract, injuries had taken a toll on Backes, his playing time dropped considerably, and the Bruins traded him, though having to retain some of his salary against their cap.
Pietrangelo's longevity horizon is likely better than Backes'. His just-completed season was one of his best, with a career-high in goals at 16. He likely would have had a career-high in points had the season not been shortened. He had 52 when the season ended; his career high is 54. He will likely be in the top five of the voting for the Norris Trophy as top defenseman when the results are announced on Monday. He's not among the three top vote-getters.
The Blues are the only team Pietrangelo has played for, being selected with the fourth pick overall in the 2008 draft. After two seasons playing juniors, which included brief appearances with the Blues, he has been with the team since the 2010-11 season and became an assistant captain and, after Backes left, the team's captain. That gave him the honor of being the first Blue to raise the Stanley Cup when the team finally won it in 2018-19.
The Blues' contract situation is complicated by having a lot of contracts run out after next season. While it's a tight fit now, two high-priced veterans, Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak, who each make $5 million or more, are unrestricted free agents after next season, creating much-needed space.
The Blues signed a potential unrestricted free agent, Brayden Schenn, to an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $6.5 million in October. That came about two weeks after the Blues acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from Carolina and signed him to a seven-year extension that also had an AAV of $6.5 million. Both moves limited Armstrong's options, though he said after this season that he couldn't not make any deals while waiting on a Pietrangelo contract. The Blues also re-signed defenseman Marco Scandella, acquired at the trade deadline, to a three-year deal with an AAV of $3.275 million.
Teams have until Oct. 7, two days before free agency begins, to make qualifying offers for restricted free agents such as Dunn.
