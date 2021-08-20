 Skip to main content
Blues plan to be at full capacity for 2021-22 season
Blues plan to be at full capacity for 2021-22 season

Blues swept from playoffs with 5-2 loss to Colorado

St. Louis Blues fan Ford Gorham, 8, cheers his team as Vladimir Tarasenko scores in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche, before being eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Cardboard cutouts will be a thing of the past at Enterprise Center.

After a season that started with a few hundred fans watching the Blues and peaked at 9,000 for the playoffs, the Blues are planning on being back at full capacity for the 2021-22 season that starts in October.

Single-game tickets for the Blues go on sale Friday, Aug. 27, and the plan is to sell all 18,096 seats.

When last season began in January, a crowd of about 300, consisting of first responders and medical personnel were on hand, safely separated throughout the lower bowl. By the second homestand, crowds were up to around 1,400, then 2,000 by mid-February and by the end of March, 4,100. For the Blues’ two playoff games with Colorado, capacity was set at 9,000, about half of Enterprise Center’s 18,096 capacity for hockey.

The last time the Blues had a capacity crowd at Enterprise was March 9, 2020.

The Cardinals went back to full capacity on June 14, though crowds have yet to come close to filling the ballpark.

