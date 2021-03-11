Blues practice report: Sundqvist back, looks good for Friday

Dunn-Scandella

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Power play

Krug-Perron-Tarasenko-O'Reilly-Schenn

Dunn-Faulk-Kyrou-Hoffman-Sanford

Back to work

The Blues didn't practice on Wednesday, giving them a rare time in season where they weren't on the ice on consecutive days. The Blues also didn't practice on Tuesday, though whether you could call that a day off is debatable since the team got back from San Jose at close to 4 a.m.

"That's a tough day for everybody," Berube said. "I thought about if they come to the rink the next day for practice, there probably isn't going to be a lot of energy and life and I think you're just wasting your time. Today was a good day, we got a lot of work in, so it was probably better to go this route."

The practice on Thursday was possibly the team's longest of the season, going about an hour. The Blues started on the main rink at Centene, then moved across the hall to their practice rink about halfway through.

"I thought they had good life out there," Berube said, "Guys worked hard."