Blues practice report: Sundqvist back, looks good for Friday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS – Oskar Sundqivst was back on the ice for the Blues at their practice Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center and coach Craig Berube said he looked ready to play on Friday against Vegas.
"He got through practice, so it's a good sign," Berube said. "We'll see how he's doing tomorrow but I think he'll be OK."
The Blues never specified what was hurting for Sundqvist, but late in the second period of the March 5 game with the Kings, he appeared to take a stick to the midsection. He came out for the morning skate in San Jose on March 8 but didn't play.
The return of Sundqvist gave the Blues one of their centers back, which means Zach Sanford will be moving back to his spot on the left wing. In practice on Thursday, it was Nathan Walker coming out of the lineup, while Dakota Joshua, who can play center, staying into to quarterback the fourth line.
That meant the Blues had these lines and pairings:
Forwards
Kyrou-O'Reilly-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Schenn-Perron
Sanford-Sundqvist-Blais
Cliifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Power play
Krug-Perron-Tarasenko-O'Reilly-Schenn
Dunn-Faulk-Kyrou-Hoffman-Sanford
Back to work
The Blues didn't practice on Wednesday, giving them a rare time in season where they weren't on the ice on consecutive days. The Blues also didn't practice on Tuesday, though whether you could call that a day off is debatable since the team got back from San Jose at close to 4 a.m.
"That's a tough day for everybody," Berube said. "I thought about if they come to the rink the next day for practice, there probably isn't going to be a lot of energy and life and I think you're just wasting your time. Today was a good day, we got a lot of work in, so it was probably better to go this route."
The practice on Thursday was possibly the team's longest of the season, going about an hour. The Blues started on the main rink at Centene, then moved across the hall to their practice rink about halfway through.
"I thought they had good life out there," Berube said, "Guys worked hard."
"It's rare that we have (two days off)," forward David Perron said. "The first day, even though it's off, it's not really off because we land at 4 a.m. from San Jose and it's moreso a recovery day, you're just kind of sluggish all day. It was nice to have the opportunity to have another day off there."
Vegas memories
The last time the Blues played Vegas, Golden Knights wing Mark Stone took down Blues center Tyler Bozak with a shoulder and Bozak hasn't played since, most likely with a concussion. After skating with the team on occasion lately, he wasn't out there on Thursday.
Justin Faulk fought Stone later in that game, and the league chose not to bring any supplemental discipline to Stone. The Blues were to play Vegas again two days after that but the game was postponed because of positive COVID tests for Vegas. So this will be the first chance since then in case the Blues have any lingering feelings about the hit on Bozak, which has kept him out 19 games so far.
"It's just unfortunate," Perron said. "It was just like a nothing play, there was no reason to do anything, and he did. It's tough to see a guy get hurt on a play like this. ... Definitely disappointing. We'll see what's gonna go. I think it's been long enough already. I think Faulk did what he had to do. I know the other guys were looking at (fighting Stone) too. We'll see what happens tomorrow."