 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues practice report: Sundqvist back, looks good for Friday
0 comments

Blues practice report: Sundqvist back, looks good for Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Power play sends Blues to 3-2 win over skidding Ducks

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, stops a shot in front of St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

MARYLAND HEIGHTS – Oskar Sundqivst was back on the ice for the Blues at their practice Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center and coach Craig Berube said he looked ready to play on Friday against Vegas.

"He got through practice, so it's a good sign," Berube said. "We'll see how he's doing tomorrow but I think he'll be OK."

The Blues never specified what was hurting for Sundqvist, but late in the second period of the March 5 game with the Kings, he appeared to take a stick to the midsection. He came out for the morning skate in San Jose on March 8 but didn't play.

The return of Sundqvist gave the Blues one of their centers back, which means Zach Sanford will be moving back to his spot on the left wing. In practice on Thursday, it was Nathan Walker coming out of the lineup, while Dakota Joshua, who can play center, staying into to quarterback the fourth line.

That meant the Blues had these lines and pairings:

Forwards

Kyrou-O'Reilly-Tarasenko

Hoffman-Schenn-Perron

Sanford-Sundqvist-Blais

Cliifford-Joshua-MacEachern

Defensemen

Krug-Faulk

Dunn-Scandella

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Power play

Krug-Perron-Tarasenko-O'Reilly-Schenn

Dunn-Faulk-Kyrou-Hoffman-Sanford

Back to work

The Blues didn't practice on Wednesday, giving them a rare time in season where they weren't on the ice on consecutive days. The Blues also didn't practice on Tuesday, though whether you could call that a day off is debatable since the team got back from San Jose at close to 4 a.m.

"That's a tough day for everybody," Berube said. "I thought about if they come to the rink the next day for practice, there probably isn't going to be a lot of energy and life and I think you're just wasting your time. Today was a good day, we got a lot of work in, so it was probably better to go this route."

The practice on Thursday was possibly the team's longest of the season, going about an hour. The Blues started on the main rink at Centene, then moved across the hall to their practice rink about halfway through.

"I thought they had good life out there," Berube said, "Guys worked hard."

"It's rare that we have (two days off)," forward David Perron said. "The first day, even though it's off, it's not really off because we land at 4 a.m. from San Jose and it's moreso a recovery day, you're just kind of sluggish all day. It was nice to have the opportunity to have another day off there."

Vegas memories

The last time the Blues played Vegas, Golden Knights wing Mark Stone took down Blues center Tyler Bozak with a shoulder and Bozak hasn't played since, most likely with a concussion. After skating with the team on occasion lately, he wasn't out there on Thursday.

Justin Faulk fought Stone later in that game, and the league chose not to bring any supplemental discipline to Stone. The Blues were to play Vegas again two days after that but the game was postponed because of positive COVID tests for Vegas. So this will be the first chance since then in case the Blues have any lingering feelings about the hit on Bozak, which has kept him out 19 games so far.

"It's just unfortunate," Perron said. "It was just like a nothing play, there was no reason to do anything, and he did. It's tough to see a guy get hurt on a play like this. ... Definitely disappointing. We'll see what's gonna go. I think it's been long enough already. I think Faulk did what he had to do. I know the other guys were looking at (fighting Stone) too. We'll see what happens tomorrow."

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports