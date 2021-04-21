Blues practice update: Dunn's back, Thomas is on ice and the schedule gets a remake

It was team picture day for the Blues, and while the rest of the season remains murky, at least the Blues know what the road map looks like.

The postponement of the Blues game that was scheduled for Tuesday with Colorado led to five other games, involving Minnesota and Colorado, being moved around.

The Colorado game that was supposed to be played last Tuesday will now be played next Monday, April 26. Instead of the Blues playing the Wild four times next week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with the first two in St. Paul and the second two here, the Blues will play in St. Paul on Wednesday and Thursday, and then play here on Saturday. The Blues will now close the season with two games at Enterprise Center vs. the Wild on May 12 and 13. That extends their regular season by one day, but shortens their season-ending road trip.

Health watch

Defenseman Vince Dunn, who missed Monday's practice after feeling the effects of blocking a shot in the Arizona game on Saturday, was back on the ice on Wednesday and coach Craig Berube said he looked good to go.

Mackenzie MacEachern was on the ice as well on Wednesday and Berube said he looked ready, though there may not be a spot of MacEachern at the moment.