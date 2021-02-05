Blues practice update: Hoffman moves on to line with O'Reilly, Perron

Mike Hoffman, who scored two goals on Thursday night, made the predictable move in practice on Friday, joining a line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron. It is expected that Hoffman will be the on Saturday when the Blues play the Coyotes in the third game of what is now a four-game series.
Craig Berube moved Hoffman into that spot in the later stages of Thursday's 4-3 loss to Arizona and that grouping was on the ice for all three of the Blues' goals.
Hoffman moved into the spot that had been occupied by Zach Sanford, who was one of several players not on the ice for practice. Blues coach Craig Berube did not meet with reporters following the session.
"It's been 10 games," Perron said of Hoffman, "and we definitely have a different team in compared to the two other teams he's been on in his career and it will take some time for certain stuff and it's great when you have a couple of bounces. I think it started in Anaheim, it went off his feet to (Sammy Blais) and Blazer scored and I said as a joke, well, it's something to build off of here to him, and ever since he's been playing good, scoring in every game and sometimes goalscorers, that's what you need, you need those bounces going good for you. I think he's certainly getting more familiar with how we want to play, how our coaches expect guys to play on this team, and we have a chance to play with him tomorrow. It's exciting."
Also missing from the session were Sammy Blais, Colton Parayko, Tyler Bozak and Marco Scandella. Bozak has been more than a week with what is assumed to be a concussion. Scandella was a late scratch on Thursday with what the team said was an upper body injury. Parayko has missed several practices so far this season as he apparently tends to a minor injury. It's unclear why Blais and Sanford weren't there. Both were on the ice in the third period.
With Blais and Sanford absent, that jumbled up most of the Blues' lines. While the line of Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou stayed the same, Robert Thomas centered Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist and the fourth line was Kyle Clifford, Jacob de la Rose and Mackenzie MacEachern; de la Rose and MacEachern, as of Friday morning, were both on the taxi squad.
On defense, Torey Krug skated with Justin Faulk, but with Parayko absent, Vince Dunn was with Carl Gunnarsson and Jake Walman skated with Niko Mikkola. Robert Bortuzzo, working his way back into shape after an early injury, skated as the extra.
While the first power play unit remained the same, Sundqvist and Justin Faulk joined the second unit, replacing Sanford and Robert Thomas. The rest of the unit is Hoffman, Kyrou and Vince Dunn.