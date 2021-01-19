Blues practice update: Now 2 defensemen are taking maintenance days

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.

Some of you may recognize that as the last line from The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald, but on Jan. 1, the book passed into the public domain, which means the copyright has expired and I'm free to use it however I want. So I thought I'd give Fitzgerald his chance to make his debut in Morning Skate.

The Blues beat on in practice on Tuesday, boats against the current. They are three days into their season, and on Tuesday, they had as many defensemen taking maintenance days for nagging aches and pains as they have wins this season.

Colton Parayko and Marco Scandella both were missing from practice at Centene Community Ice Center, and coach Craig Berube said they both were taking maintenance days. For Parayko, this is the second day in a row he sat out a session after also taking maintenance from the team's morning skate on Monday. This is the first for Scandella.