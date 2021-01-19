Blues practice update: Now 2 defensemen are taking maintenance days

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
Some of you may recognize that as the last line from The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald, but on Jan. 1, the book passed into the public domain, which means the copyright has expired and I'm free to use it however I want. So I thought I'd give Fitzgerald his chance to make his debut in Morning Skate.
The Blues beat on in practice on Tuesday, boats against the current. They are three days into their season, and on Tuesday, they had as many defensemen taking maintenance days for nagging aches and pains as they have wins this season.
Colton Parayko and Marco Scandella both were missing from practice at Centene Community Ice Center, and coach Craig Berube said they both were taking maintenance days. For Parayko, this is the second day in a row he sat out a session after also taking maintenance from the team's morning skate on Monday. This is the first for Scandella.
Parayko left the ice early, but not very early, in practice on Sunday, walking with no visual discomfort with trainer Ray Barile to the dressing room at Centene after the coach-led section of practice had ended. Both Parayko and Scandella played on Monday night against San Jose: Parayko played 22:56, second only to Torey Krug, and had two assists. He didn't play on the power play, but considering the team had troubles there the first two games, a change there wasn't necessarily indicative of anything. Scandella played 19:17, which is about in his normal range.
One of the challenges of this season will be that with games closely bunched together, there won't be much time for recovery. As the season goes on, expect more and more optional skates. So since the games are going to keep coming. The Blues will have two days off after their game on Wednesday vs. San Jose, but then they will have six games in nine days starting Saturday.
The Blues are currently carrying eight defensemen, with Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman on hand after starting the season on the taxi squad. Berube has said since the start that everyone is likely to play this season.
Personnel
The forward lines were the same as in the San Jose game, and Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern were on hand. Blais is eligible to return after his two-game suspension. MacEachern is on the taxi squad.
On defense, with Justin Faulk and Torey Krug without partners, they were paired. Mikkola and Walman skated together. Robert Bortuzzo (upper body that's likely a concussion) has not resumed practice.
On the ice
Berube had the team do some work in close quarters on Tuesday.
"Hanging on to the puck, making quick plays with it," he said. "Working on our puck possession game and moving it quick. That stuff's good for the power play."