Blues practice update: Sanford, Kyrou flip spots for Arizona showdown

The Blues tuned up Friday for what figures to be a pretty big game for them – “Huge” is how Ivan Barbashev described it – on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz., with the Coyotes. The Blues have a one-point edge on the Coyotes in the race for the last playoff spot so, obviously, there’s a lot at stake.

Blues coach Craig Berube made one adjustment to his forward lines for the game, flopping Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou. Sanford moves to the fourth line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Kyle Clifford, while Kyrou jumps up to the third line with Tyler Bozak and Mike Hoffman.

“A little more offense,” Berube said, “a heavier line down there with Barbashev and Clifford. I thought they did a good job the third period (against Colorado), went out and had some good physical shifts and a heavy forecheck.”

Sanford’s presence will make the fourth line stronger defensively.

“He’s a heads-up player defensively,” Berube said. “He has a good stick and has good awareness out there.”

The top two lines stayed the same, with Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Sammy Blais on one and Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko on the other. Everyone on the Schenn line has been struggling. Berube thinks they’re getting close.