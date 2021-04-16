Blues practice update: Sanford, Kyrou flip spots for Arizona showdown

The Blues tuned up Friday for what figures to be a pretty big game for them – “Huge” is how Ivan Barbashev described it – on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz., with the Coyotes. The Blues have a one-point edge on the Coyotes in the race for the last playoff spot so, obviously, there’s a lot at stake.
Blues coach Craig Berube made one adjustment to his forward lines for the game, flopping Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou. Sanford moves to the fourth line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Kyle Clifford, while Kyrou jumps up to the third line with Tyler Bozak and Mike Hoffman.
“A little more offense,” Berube said, “a heavier line down there with Barbashev and Clifford. I thought they did a good job the third period (against Colorado), went out and had some good physical shifts and a heavy forecheck.”
Sanford’s presence will make the fourth line stronger defensively.
“He’s a heads-up player defensively,” Berube said. “He has a good stick and has good awareness out there.”
The top two lines stayed the same, with Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Sammy Blais on one and Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko on the other. Everyone on the Schenn line has been struggling. Berube thinks they’re getting close.
“They had some good looks (vs. Colorado),” he said. “Schenn had some Grade A chances, Schwartzie had a couple, Vladi shot the puck, it wasn’t inside the dots where he needs to be, but he had a real good look on the power play and it hit the knob. I get it, it’s a results business, and we need results from them. I think the work ethic’s there. I think they’re close to breaking out, I really do. I think you keep getting chances like they are they’re going to go in eventually.”
Thomas recovering well
It’s been a week since Robert Thomas suffered an upper-body injury against Minnesota and while he hasn’t been on the ice with his teammates yet, Berube thinks he’s making good progress. He isn’t on the Arizona trip.
“He’s doing well,” Berube said. “I would expect him back sooner than later.”
Health watch
The Colorado Avalanche, the Blues opponent all next week, had a third positive COVID test today and cancelled their morning skate before their game with the Kings tonight in Denver.
The Blues have had a couple false positive tests this season, but no real ones. Berube suggested that the number of players on the team who were vaccinated was high.
"I think our guys bought into getting vaccinated," he said. "For the team, to be honest, and for themselves, I get it, I think it was an important thing. Ray (Barile), our trainer, did a great job of organizing it and most of the guys bought into it."
Lines, pairings
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Bozak-Kyrou