Blues practice update: Tarasenko has a maintenance day, Steen back on ice

Vladimir Tarasenko played in his first game in nine months on Wednesday in the Blues preseason game, and after a day off for the team on Thursday, he sat out practice on Friday for what coach Craig Berube termed a maintenance day.

Tarasenko injured his shoulder on Oct. 24 and had surgery on it five days later. He was pointing for a return right when the season was halted and has had four additional months of recovery time.

Berube said that Alexander Steen, who sat out Wednesday's game after earlier missing three days of practice, was back on the ice on Friday. Defenseman Vince Dunn has joined the first practice group.

Other than Tarasenko, Berube said everyone was on the ice on Friday at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. Their postseason starts on Sunday with a game against Colorado.

Tarasenko played 15:07 in the Chicago game, with four shots on goal and seven shot attempts. Like the rest of the team, he went scoreless in a 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

"I don't think the first exhibition game was much of a test, to be honest with you," Berube said. "But going forward here in the round robin, he's going to really have to get after it and trust his shoulder and trust himself and push himself so he's at a very high level when it's over and we're starting the playoff round. That's what I'd like to see hi do. I haven't really sat down and talked to him, but I'm sure he's thinking the same thing."

