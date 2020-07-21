Blues preparing to play without Barbashev for one or two round-robin games

MARYLAND HEIGHTS • The Blues are expecting forward Ivan Barbashev to miss one or two round-robin games and then the start of the first round of the playoffs when he leaves the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta to come home for the birth of his child.
"Barby will be coming with us on the trip," coach Craig Berube said Tuesday. "He will be available for the exhibition game and one round-robin game, maybe two, and he asked to go back home for a personal reason because his wife is having a baby."
The Blues split into two groups in their back-to-work camp on Tuesday, with all of the regulars in the first group, except for Barbashev. He skated in the second group, with Klim Kostin, Austin Poganski, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Tucker, Ville Husso and Joel Hofer.
"I've got to prepare other people in his spot right now because they're going to have to play," Berube said. "And I can't have that many players out there in a practice."
Normally, summer is a safe time for NHL players to have babies, but not this year.
Under the NHL's return-to-play protocols, when Barbashev returns to the bubble in Edmonton from St. Louis, he will have to be in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19 four times in four days. So that will likely mean he would be out for at least a week, and the NHL has the option to keep him out longer if he's deemed to have been in a dangerous situation.
The Blues' round-robin games are Aug. 2, Aug. 6 and Aug. 9. Their first-round series will likely begin on Aug. 11. So in a best-case scenario, he could miss the second and third games and be back for the first game of the round of 16.
"He was great about it," Berube said. "Barbie knows about the situation and when he's back, he'll be available to play and he's going to play. At the same time, he's not going to be available for a bit so we've got to prepare for guys in his spot."
MacEachern has been skating with Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen on the fourth line.
"He's had a good year for us, he's done a lot of good things," Berube said about MacEachern. "He's got good speed and size. He's a good fit there."
No Dunn, again
Defenseman Vince Dunn was not on the ice as the team returned to practice after taking Monday off. Dunn has been out since at least Thursday, with what is assumed to be a positive COVID-19 test, though the team is prevented from commenting on it. Berube said there was no update on Dunn's situation.
Business as usual
The lines and pairings remain the same at practice, and, let's face it, will likely stay that way until something gives Berube reason to change them, which seems unlikely to happen until games are played.
Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman skated with the main group, giving the team four defensive pairings. Robert Bortuzzo continues to skate with Justin Faulk in what will eventually be Dunn's spot, when he returns.
