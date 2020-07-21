Blues preparing to play without Barbashev for one or two round-robin games

MARYLAND HEIGHTS • The Blues are expecting forward Ivan Barbashev to miss one or two round-robin games and then the start of the first round of the playoffs when he leaves the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta to come home for the birth of his child.

"Barby will be coming with us on the trip," coach Craig Berube said Tuesday. "He will be available for the exhibition game and one round-robin game, maybe two, and he asked to go back home for a personal reason because his wife is having a baby."

The Blues split into two groups in their back-to-work camp on Tuesday, with all of the regulars in the first group, except for Barbashev. He skated in the second group, with Klim Kostin, Austin Poganski, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Tucker, Ville Husso and Joel Hofer.

"I've got to prepare other people in his spot right now because they're going to have to play," Berube said. "And I can't have that many players out there in a practice."

Normally, summer is a safe time for NHL players to have babies, but not this year.