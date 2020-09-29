Blues prospect Toropchenko loaned to team in China

With no clear idea of when the next hockey season will start, either at the NHL or AHL level, the Blues moved to keep another young forward playing by loaning Alexei Toropchenko to HC Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The Blues are able to recall Toropchenko whenever the season resumes.

Toropchenko joins Klim Kostin, another Blues prospect who was loaned to the KHL. Kostin is playing with Avangard Omsk, and has an assist in two games so far.

Both are with teams with coaches with NHL connections. Omsk Avangard is coached by former NHL coach Bob Hartley and Kunlan is coached by former NHL player Alexei Kovalev.

Toropchenko, was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) in 2017. He had five goals and four assists in 59 games with San Antonio in the AHL last season, his first full pro season.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.