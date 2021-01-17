Blues put Bortuzzo on IR; Berube remakes lines

Bortuzzo's injury set in motion some moves. Defenseman Niko Mikkola was moved from the taxi squad to the main squad, and Jake Walman was called up from the AHL to the taxi squad. Both skated with the full team on Sunday. Forward Jake Neighbours, who had been sent to Utica, was also called up to the taxi squad.

Moving, shaking

In a non-surprising development after an 8-0 loss, coach Craig Berube re-did almost his entire offense on Sunday.

Zach Sanford returned to his spot with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron he had much of the end of last season. Brayden Schenn returned to center, playing between Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou. Robert Thomas stayed at center, but on the third line between Mike Hoffman and Tyler Bozak. The fourth line stayed the same.

"I think it makes us a little more balanced, for sure," Berube said. "I'm still tinkering with getting chemistry going. We like to use four lines, we like them to all be producing and doing good things. That's all. I think there's going to be some tinkering going on for a bit, who knows? The O'Reilly line, they played together before, Schenn and Schwartz had played together a bunch, Thommer and Bozak, Sunny and Barby, these pairs have been together for quite some time."

The lines and pairings: