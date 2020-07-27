Blues put full team on the ice for the first time in camp

The Blues had everyone on ice for the first time this postseason, with 31 players taking to the ice in Edmonton.

That means Vince Dunn, who has been out since Thursday of the first week of camp with a positive COVID-19 test, was back, as was Oskar Sundqvist, who missed the end of Friday's practice and all of Saturday's after tumbling into the boards.

Coach Craig Berube said the team was split into two groups and Dunn was in the second group, which presumably was the one with the callups from the AHL rather than the regulars.

"I couldn't give you a timetable on (Dunn getting up to speed)," Berube said. "He was out there in the second group and I expect him to be back in the big group on Wednesday but I'm not sure yet."

This was the Blues' first workouts after getting into Edmonton late Sunday night. The Blues were the last team to arrive as the league staggered arrivals into the city so they could spread out teams getting to the hotel.

"I thought practice was good," Berube said. "With all the uncertainty of everything and how it worked, I thought our guys did a good job, they're pretty excited to be here and get on the ice today."

And now life in the bubble begins.