Blues put O'Reilly and Tarasenko on injured reserve; call up Neighbours

The new year is off to a bad start for the Blues as they placed both center Ryan O’Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve as the team enters a pivotal stretch of the season.

The team said O’Reilly will be re-evaluated in six weeks because of a broken foot and Tarasenko in four weeks with an injured hand. The team has recalled Jake Neighbours from Springfield and has one open roster spot.

Tarasenko is third on the Blues in goals with 10 and in points with 29. Tarasenko scored 34 goals last season after two injury-marred seasons in which he played just 34 games and scored just seven goals combined.

O'Reilly, the Blues captain, also has 10 goals and just six assists.

Neighbours started the season with the Blues but was sent down as his ice time diminished so he could play more in the AHL. He has seven goals and seven assists in 19 games with Springfield, one goal in 13 games with the Blues.

The Blues leave today for a game trip which starts in Toronto, then goes to New Jersey, Montreal and finishes in Minnesota. Though the recovery estimates on the players differ by two weeks, they may both be back at the same time since the All-Star break and the team's off week come at the start of February. The Blues play 14 games in January, which both will likely miss all of, then the team resumes play on Feb. 11.

Defenseman Torey Krug is also on injured reserve now, meaning three of the highest-salaried players on the team are out.