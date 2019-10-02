The Stanley Cup made its first -- and for the time being, last -- appearance in front of fans at Enterprise Center as the team celebrated its 2019 Stanley Cup win by raising the championship banner to the rafters.
The banner, a simple image with the blues logo over the Stanley Cup on a white background with a blue border.
Alexander Steen brought the Campbell Bowl, given to the Western Conference champ, on to the ice and Ryan O'Reilly brought out the Conn Smythe Trophy he earned as playoff MVP. Captain Alex Pietrangelo followed with the Stanley Cup, and he began skating it around the ice, handing it first to Steen and then to Vladimir Tarasenko, the team's three captains. Pietrangelo then placed it on a table in front of the container from which the banner would rise.
For now, the banner is above the ice on the end where the Blues defend twice, but it will be moved to its permanent home at center ice on the bench side of the ice, amid the team's division championship banners.