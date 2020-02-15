Blues rally but fall 4-3 to Nashville

Sanford got the goal started, skating the puck out of the Blues zone. He gave it to Robert Thomas, who skated into the zone and then gave it to Sammy Blais at the blueline, who found Sanford alone on the right side for his 13th goal of the season.

Nashville pushed the lead back to two goals on one by Kyle Turris just 21 seconds later, but less than two minutes after that, Schwartz scored ona power play, redirecting in a shot by Brayden Schenn, who has an assist and a fight so far.

With 9:10 to go, Kyrou scored his third goal of the season. Tyler Bozak got in on the forecheck, and while he didn't touch the puck, his stick knocked the puck to Kyrou at the post and he chipped it in to tie the game. Initially there was no assist for Bozak, who looked to have hit Mattias Ekholm's stick, but it was added later.

The Blues had a late power play that produced a lot of chances, but they couldn't get the go-ahead goal.

It was a far cry from the first period where, in their first home game since Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Blues looked to still be in a funk at the outset as they were sloppy in just about every aspect of play.