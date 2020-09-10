Blues re-sign forward de la Rose

Forward Jacob de la Rose, who the Blues acquired in exchange for Robby Fabbri and who played center on the fourth line, when he played, signed a one-year, one-way contract that will pay him $700,000.

De la Rose's previous contract had been a two-year deal with an average annual value of $900,000.

That signing leaves the Blues with $5,153,096 space under the salary cap for next season, with 15 forwards, one more than they will carry, under contract and two defensemen still to sign. Alex Pietrangelo is an unrestricted free agent and Vince Dunn is a restricted free agent. Free agency is expected to open on Oct. 9.

De la Rose, 25, played in 34 games for the Blues in the regular season – he was a healthy scratch 20 times -- with one goal and four assists. Because of injuries and other absences, de la Rose played in five of the Blues’ six games against the Canucks in the playoffs.

Fabbri recently signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings paying him $2.95 million per year.

