Blues ready for Coyotes and, for a change, paying customers at Enterprise

There were a smattering of fans, about 300, at the Blues first four home games. When they face Arizona tonight at Enterprise Center, that number will be much larger.
A crowed of about 1,400 is expected on Tuesday night as the Blues become just the fifth team in the NHL this season to open their doors to paying customers. Tickets were made available to season ticket holders to sit in pairs spaced throughout the building.
"It's exciting for us," said defenseman Torey Krug. "The chatter in the locker room is just about the excitement of having people back in the building. I know as an opposing player coming in here how hard it is to play. We want to continue that excitement and the roll that we're on and give them something to cheer about. The guys are really pumped up."
"It's gonna be fun," forward Sammy Blais said, "being able to play in front of more fans, so I think the guys in the locker room are really excited about it and hopefully we can get more fans here as the season goes on."
The crowd may seem even bigger on camera as the number of cardboard fan cutouts around the arena has grown.
One of the teams that has had fans in the stand has been the Coyotes.
"It's been awesome back home, having the fans that we have, 3,000 around there," said Coyotes forward (and St. Louis native) Clayton Keller. "It's awesome to have them back in the building, it's exciting. Everyone wants to play in front of fans, so that was a special thing to have to start the season."
Keller didn't have to worry about trying to get tickets for his family. His mother and brother are up in Minnesota right now and his father is in Arizona.
Coyote trouble
Fans may not be big on the late starts that the Blues being in the West Division has led to — though the number of really late starts hasn't been as bad as many feared — but the worst thing about being in that division may be that the Blues landed in the same division as Arizona.
The Coyotes have been one of their biggest nemeses in recent years, winning six of the past eight games and outscoring the Blues 26-12. Since Rick Tocchet took over Arizona, the Coyotes are 3-1-1 against the Blues.
"They've got a lot of speed on their team," coach Craig Berube said. "Their goaltending is very strong. They play a good structured game. They do things right. You've really got to work to beat that team, they're going to work hard and they're going to play within themselves, so you've got to find a way to break that. We've had some real good games against them at home here that I can remember where we really possessed the puck and did a lot of good things, but still it's a tight game, so I expect a lot of the same tonight."
Tarasenko update
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko, recovering from a shoulder surgery, has resumed skating, though not with the team. Feb. 17 will mark five months from the operation and was the time frame first set by the team.
"He's skating and he's doing a good job," Berube said. "I think he's worked really hard off the ice and kept himself in good shape from what I've seen and now he's on the ice skating, he's putting in the work on the ice now, so we'll see how it goes. That's as I can tell you."
Lineups
Tyler Bozak will miss his third game after taking a hit from Mark Stone while the Blues were in Vegas. The Blues have called it an upper body injury, and the nature of the hit points to a concussion.
"It's day to day, we'll see how he feels," Berube said. "Right now, he doesn't feel good enough to go on the ice so that's where he's at."
Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who is still on injured reserve, skated with the team but won't be in the lineup tonight.
As you would expect for a team on a three-game winning streak, Berube is sticking with the same lineup:
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Blais-Thomas-Hoffman
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko