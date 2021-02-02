Blues ready for Coyotes and, for a change, paying customers at Enterprise

There were a smattering of fans, about 300, at the Blues first four home games. When they face Arizona tonight at Enterprise Center, that number will be much larger.

A crowed of about 1,400 is expected on Tuesday night as the Blues become just the fifth team in the NHL this season to open their doors to paying customers. Tickets were made available to season ticket holders to sit in pairs spaced throughout the building.

"It's exciting for us," said defenseman Torey Krug. "The chatter in the locker room is just about the excitement of having people back in the building. I know as an opposing player coming in here how hard it is to play. We want to continue that excitement and the roll that we're on and give them something to cheer about. The guys are really pumped up."

"It's gonna be fun," forward Sammy Blais said, "being able to play in front of more fans, so I think the guys in the locker room are really excited about it and hopefully we can get more fans here as the season goes on."

The crowd may seem even bigger on camera as the number of cardboard fan cutouts around the arena has grown.

One of the teams that has had fans in the stand has been the Coyotes.