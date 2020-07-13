Blues resume practicing; Parayko, Bortuzzo absent

The Blues were back on the ice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Monday, with everyone on hand except defensemen Colton Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo.
Coach Craig Berube had said a couple of players might miss the first few days of practice, but would be back. The Blues cancelled an involuntary workout two Fridays ago after reportedly four players and a member of the coaching staff had tested positive.
All members of the staff were on the ice on Monday.
Berube broke his group into two sessions for practice, with callups Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman skating with both groups.
The lines were:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Sundqvist-Steen
Kostin-Barbashev-Poganski
Kyrou-de la Rose-Brouwer
On defense:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Walman
Dunn-Faulk
Mikkola-Walman
Pouliot
Goalies:
Binnington
Allen
Husso
Hofer
The players who weren't on the roster when play was stopped were forward Klim Kostin and Austin Poganski, defensemen Walman, Pouliot and Niko Mikkola and goalies Ville Husso and Joel Hofer. Teams are allowed to bring only three goalies to the hub city, and Hofer would be the obvious candidate to not make the trip.
Barbashev being moved off the fourth line was likely because the team wanted a center on the other line for practice purposes.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.