Blues run into a hot goalie and fall to Canucks 3-1

Despite a fairly dominant effort that saw them have the puck for extremely long times in the Canucks zone and outshoot their opponent 37-24, the Blues ran into red-hot goalie Thatcher Demko, who made a collection of game-saving saves as the Blues dropped their third in a row, falling to the Canucks 3-1 on Monday night in Vancouver.
It was a 2-1 game until the Canucks scored an empty-netter with less than a second to play.
It was the first this season the Blues had lost in regulation after scoring the first goal of the game. They were the last team in the league to be undefeated in that category.
A three-game losing streak has been fairly standard for the Blues this season. They've lost nine games in the past two months, all of them now in three sets of three. The Blues play in Calgary on Tuesday.
The Blues had plenty of chances as they turned the pressure on high in the third period. Demko made a great save to stop Jaden Schwartz on the doorstep in the latter half of the period. For the game, the Blues had 74 shot attempts, to 50 for the Canucks. The Blues went 0 for 3 on the power play, snapping a run of five straight games with a power-play goal.
Two goals by J.T. Miller in the second period turned the game around as the Canucks opened up a 2-1 lead on the Blues after two periods. Bo Horvat scored into an empty net.
The Blues, resuming play after their bye week and the All-Star break, had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal by Zach Sanford.
Miller evened the game for Vancouver 2:16 into the second, snapping a shot just over Jake Allen's pad and just inside the post. He got his second with 8:48 to go in the period when, after some extended zone time for the Blues and some good chances, Justin Faulk had a shot blocked that sprung the Canucks on a three-on-one break, that ended with Jake Virtanen feeding the open Miller on the right wing.
The Blues got a scare in the second period when All-Star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had a puck hit him in the left wrist that left him pain as he left the ice.
A shot by Vancouver's Oscar Fantenberg was deflected upward and caught Pietrangelo in the wrist or hand. He stayed on the ice until the puck was cleared out of the zone, and then went to the bench in obvious pain and immediately in the tunnel to the dressing room, dropping to his knees once he got a few feet down the tunnel.
But he wasn't gone long and within minutes was back on the ice.
The Blues outshot Vancouver 16-8 in the second period. The Blues had a late power play that will carry over 23 seconds into the third period.
Sanford, who went to Boston College with Demko, scored on a delayed penalty 3:06 into the game to put the Blues up 1-0. The goal happened before the Blues could get an extra skater on the ice, but it set up the goal anyway since Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes got his stick stuck under David Perron's arm and lost it. Perron took the puck behind the net and passed to an open Sanford in front for a tap in. It was the fifth goal for Sanford -- who has five points in his past five games -- and 29th assist for Perron. Perron has had more assists only twice in his career. He had 35 in his second season in the league and he had 50 two seasons ago with Vegas.
The Blues also had a power play but had only one shot on goal in the two minutes.
Colton Parayko is back in the lineup after missing seven games to injury. Jordan Kyrou is back in the lineup and Mackenzie MacEachern is out because of a lower-body injury suffered in the Blues' final game before the break.
Jake Allen is in goal for the Blues.