Blues run into a hot goalie and fall to Canucks 3-1

The Blues, resuming play after their bye week and the All-Star break, had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal by Zach Sanford.

Miller evened the game for Vancouver 2:16 into the second, snapping a shot just over Jake Allen's pad and just inside the post. He got his second with 8:48 to go in the period when, after some extended zone time for the Blues and some good chances, Justin Faulk had a shot blocked that sprung the Canucks on a three-on-one break, that ended with Jake Virtanen feeding the open Miller on the right wing.

The Blues got a scare in the second period when All-Star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had a puck hit him in the left wrist that left him pain as he left the ice.

A shot by Vancouver's Oscar Fantenberg was deflected upward and caught Pietrangelo in the wrist or hand. He stayed on the ice until the puck was cleared out of the zone, and then went to the bench in obvious pain and immediately in the tunnel to the dressing room, dropping to his knees once he got a few feet down the tunnel.

But he wasn't gone long and within minutes was back on the ice.

The Blues outshot Vancouver 16-8 in the second period. The Blues had a late power play that will carry over 23 seconds into the third period.