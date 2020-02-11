Blues say Bouwmeester conscious, alert after cardiac incident

The game was tied 1-1 at the time. It will be made up at a later date.

"Tonight's game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed by the NHL due to a medical emergency that occurred at 12:10 of the first period involving defenseman Jay Bouwmeester," the league said. "A decision on when the game will be played will be made in the near future."

This was the team's annual Dads Trip, so Bouwmeester's father, Dan, was on hand and accompanied his son to the hospital.

The team had been scheduled to fly to Las Vegas after the game for a game there on Thursday, but the team instead stayed in Orange County.

The hockey community rallied around Bouwmeester, with teams around the league tweeting words of support.

"Praying for Bo!" tweeted former teammate T.J. Oshie.

"We join the hockey community and the St. Louis Blues in sending our thoughts and prayers to Jay Bouwmeester and his family," the Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to Jay Bouwmeester, his family and the @StLouisBlues," said Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner.