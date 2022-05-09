Blues' Scandella out for Game 5

While the status of injured defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo remains uncertain for Game 5 on Tuesday, Blues coach Craig Berube confirmed that Marco Scandella would miss the game.

Scandella had returned to action for Game 3 after missing three games and Berube had said Scandella had come through that game OK, but Scandella played just three shifts in Game 4 and left with a lower body injury in the first period and did not return.

Berube said after Game 4 that there was a "decent chance" Leddy and/or Bortuzzo could play in Game 5. Both were on the ice for an optional practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center, but Scandella was not. Berube said he would have a better idea of their status after the skate, but there won't be any further updates until after Tuesday's morning skate.

Also on the ice for practice were Alexei Toropchenko and Steven Santini, who both saw less than five minutes of ice time in Game 4, the healthy scratches, rehabbing Mackenzie MacEachern and now-backup goalie Ville Husso.

Game 6 start time set

Game 6 of the Blues-Wild series will be yet another 8:30 p.m. start at Enterprise Center. That makes five of the first six games of the series that have started at 8:30 p.m., which is really 8:45 p.m. Until one of the Eastern series that are on the same schedule as the Blues-Wild ends, the Blues are looking at being the second half of a doubleheader, and both of those series, Carolina-Boston and Toronto-Tampa Bay, are even at 2-2.

