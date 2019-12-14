The Blues dominated much of their game Saturday night with the Blackhawks, outshooting them, outchancing them, and somehow fell behind 3-0.
And then, in a development every bit as unlikely as that, scored four goals in the third period, by three players who had combined for four goals with the Blues all season and beat the Blackhawks 4-3. It was the first time in franchise history the team had come back from three goals down in the third period to win in regulation. The only other time they've come from three or more goals down in the third to win was their legendary comeback from a 5-0 deficit against Toronto in 2000, where they won 6-5 in overtime.
"This team went through so much last year, the ups and downs they had and obviously came out on top," forward Jacob de la Rose, who scored the game-tying goal, said. "There's a lot of confidence in this room and we know if we stick with it, we're going to get rewarded. Same thing today, we never stop pushing. We just kept pushing and it was an awesome win."
"We kept pushing and stayed with it," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "We had a lot of shots tonight and a lot of work and offensive zone time. It's good to see us hanging out back there … they really stepped up and were huge in that third period. It's a big win for us."
"Once you get one goal, you get energized," coach Craig Berube said. "That gets everybody up."
Justin Faulk scored with 2:26 to go to put the Blues ahead. Prior to that, Tyler Bozak, who came into the game with three goals, scored twice, and Jacob de la Rose, who had yet to score with the Blues, scored the goal that tied it.
Robert Thomas assisted on the first, second and fourth goals.
Bozak started the comeback by getting behind Chicago goalie Corey Crawford and finishing off a pass from Robert Thomas to make it 3-1 4:40 into the third period. That goal came 34 seconds after Patrick Kane had scored to make it 3-0. The quick response was essential.
"That helps for sure," Berube said. "That gets everybody pumped, everybody energized. They can see light at the end of the tunnel."
It was still that way with seven minutes to go, but Bozak took a pass from Thomas, swung, had his stick lifted, and instead had the puck hit his skate and slide into the net to make it 3-2.
And then, 12 seconds later, de la Rose backhanded a shot off crossbar and in to tie the game with 6:40 to go in the third. De la Rose was out on the ice with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, the first time Berube had put that group together that game.
"I had a couple shifts (with them in another game)," de la Rose said. "That was the first shift with them today. When you get the opportunity to play with those guys, you've just got to take it and make the best about it."
"I just didn't see anything else going on with guys," Berube said of the move. "He's been playing well."
The finish was a bit agonizing as Faulk was called for delay of game with 1:55 to go and the Blues had to kill off a 6-on-4 after Chicago pulled its goalie.
"It wasn't great," Faulk said of having to watch the finish from the penalty box. "Don't like to do that. That would have been a tough bounce if they got one. Boys did a good job. They stepped up big. I was happy when (the clock) hit zero, I can say that. I did not want that to go any longer. I don't think the boys wanted to play any longer than we had to. Hopefully I don't do that again."
"It was a great job by the guys," Berube said. "Having Steener back in that situation is important for sure. He knows how to close games out. They did a really good job -- all eight guys we used -- to kill that off."
The Blues had a 25-4 edge in shot attempts in the first period, but it took the Blackhawks just 19 seconds to score in the second period, on a fairly straightforward shot by Brandon Saad that seemed to cross up Jordan Binnington, who had the puck go in off his skate.
The Blues had a chance to get even soon after when they went on a power play, but 41 seconds in, Brayden Schenn was called for interference to wipe out the rest of it. And then during the four-on-four, the Blues had too many men on the ice, which gave Chicago 41 seconds with a two-man advantage and 1:17 of one-man advantage after that, but the Blues killed it off.
The Blues weren't quite as dominant in the second as in the first, but they still outshot Chicago 14-9 and had a 22-19 edge in shot attempts.
The Blues are 0-3 in the game on the power play, running their futility streak to 14 straight power plays without a goal.
The Blues had the puck for pretty much all of the first period but couldn't score.
The Blues had a 13-2 edge in shots on goal and a 25-4 edge in shot attempts. One of those Chicago attempts, however, was almost a goal. In a two-on-one break for the Blackhawks, Ryan Carpenter put a shot off the goalpost.
Ivan Barbashev had three shots on goal for the Blues and six shot attempts.
The Blues kept taking the puck away from Chicago and sending it back into the zone, giving them a seemingly constant presence with the puck.
The last 7:27 of the first period was played without a whistle.