Blues see a tightening Central Division field in their rear-view mirrors

"We've got to find a way to finish games off," coach Craig Berube said, "find a way to win games. We're just finding a way to lose them right now."

PERSONNEL FILE

Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz have a new linemate in Sammy Blais, who has gone from the fourth to the third line to the top line in a matter of games. Robert Thomas has gone back to the line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen.

Berube said Oskar Sundqvist (and his father) would accompany the Blues on the trip so he could skate with the team. (Sundqvist was not on the ice with the team for practice on Monday.) Berube said it was unlikely Sundqvist would get in a game on the trip but he didn't totally rule it out. Playing in Anaheim on Tuesday seems out of the question, so it would have to be Thursday in Las Vegas, but even that seems overly optimistic.

Berube had a long talk on the ice after practice with Jordan Kyrou about why he continues to be out of the lineup.