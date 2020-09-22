Blues send Kostin to Russian team until NHL resumes

With the start of the next NHL season uncertain, the Blues moved to get one of their young players some work in the meantime, sending forward Klim Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. He will be able to rejoin the Blues whenever training camp begins.

With the 2020-21 season possibly not starting until January, teams have been looking for European clubs, which have already resumed play, to keep some of their younger players from going long stretches without games. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said at the end of the Blues season that the team would only do that if they were assured of being able to get the player back when the NHL season began.

The move to play in Europe is more likely for players like Kostin or defenseman Niko Mikkola, since it would be easier for them to get acclimated playing in their home country.

The KHL regular season is already underway, and Avangard Omsk is in first in the Eastern Division. The team is coached by former NHL coach Bob Hartley. Omsk is in southwestern Siberia, which isn't as bad as it sounds. It's about 1,400 miles from Moscow, and not far from the border with Kazakhstan.