Blues send Neighbours back to juniors, recall Joshua from AHL
St. Louis Blues V Los Angeles Kings

St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) pressures Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker (26) at the boards in third period action of the Blues season home opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The Blues sent 19-year-old forward Jake Neighbours down to juniors on Wednesday and recalled forward Dakota Joshua from Springfield.

Neighbours had played nine games with the Blues, the maximum he could play before this season would count as the first season of his entry level contract. The move seemed likely after Neighbours played just 6:05 on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, getting just one shift in the third period.

With the return of forward Oskar Sundqvist off of injured reserve imminent and the steady play of forward Klim Kostin, ice time was going to get increasingly hard to find for Neighbours. Facing the decision between having him watch NHL games or play WHL games, the team chose playing for the youngster.

Because of his age, Neighbours can't play in the AHL, so the Blues had nine games to decide whether to keep him for the whole season or send him back to juniors.

Neighbours had one goal and one assist in his nine games, but some of his underlying numbers were very low. On Tuesday, his expected goals percentage, which compares goal scoring chances for each team when he was on the ice, was 0, and his Corsi percentage, a measure of puck possession, was 9 percent. 

That Neighbours was with the Blues at all wasn't something that was envisioned at the start of camp, but the team's first round pick in the 2020 draft made an excellent showing in camp and made the roster to start the season. 

Joshua was recalled from Springfield when the Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad were out with COVID, but was sent down because of salary cap issues.

