Blues send Neighbours back to juniors, recall Joshua from AHL

The Blues sent 19-year-old forward Jake Neighbours down to juniors on Wednesday and recalled forward Dakota Joshua from Springfield.

Neighbours had played nine games with the Blues, the maximum he could play before this season would count as the first season of his entry level contract. The move seemed likely after Neighbours played just 6:05 on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, getting just one shift in the third period.

With the return of forward Oskar Sundqvist off of injured reserve imminent and the steady play of forward Klim Kostin, ice time was going to get increasingly hard to find for Neighbours. Facing the decision between having him watch NHL games or play WHL games, the team chose playing for the youngster.

Because of his age, Neighbours can't play in the AHL, so the Blues had nine games to decide whether to keep him for the whole season or send him back to juniors.

Neighbours had one goal and one assist in his nine games, but some of his underlying numbers were very low. On Tuesday, his expected goals percentage, which compares goal scoring chances for each team when he was on the ice, was 0, and his Corsi percentage, a measure of puck possession, was 9 percent.