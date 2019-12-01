Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo completed his four-game suspension on Saturday, so the Blues sent Derrick Pouliot back to San Antonio of the AHL.
Pouliot was called up from San Antonio after Bortuzzo's suspension so the Blues would have an extra defenseman as they embarked on a week with four games in six days. Pouliot didn't figure to get in a game, but then Gunnarsson missed the Dallas and Pittsburgh games with an illness and Pouliot was pressed into duty.
In Dallas, he played 10:36 with two shot attempts and two hits and drew praise from coach Craig Berube. "I thought he had a good game," Berube said. "Moved the puck well. Good puck plays from him. He had a good game."
Saturday night against Pittsburgh didn't go quite as smoothly. Playing against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2012, Pouliot enabled Sam Lafferty's game-tying goal in the second period by trying a hip check that Lafferty neatly avoided, skating untouched past Pouliot and in on Jordan Binnington, where he scored on a breakaway.
Later in the period, Pouliot was caught out of position and committed a tripping penalty. The eight seconds Pouliot was on the ice immediately after his penalty was his last ice time in the game. He played 6:04 total.
NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER
The Blues finished the month with 10 wins (10-2-3 to be exact), just the third time in franchise history they have been in double digits in wins in November. They also did it in 2013 (11-3-1) and 2014 (11-3-1). Their 23 points this season matches the total they had in those other Novembers.