Training camp for the Blues' San Antonio farm team starts on Monday and the Blues gave coach Drew Bannister some more players to work with by sending down three more players on Saturday.
Defensemen Jake Dotchin and Joey Laleggia and forward Nick Lappin were sent down on Saturday, which was otherwise an off day for the Blues in training camp.
Those three were among five players who had been placed on waivers on Friday in order to be able to be sent down. The two other players put on waivers, Jordan Nolan and Michael Vecchione, also cleared waivers but remain with the team. Both played for the Blues on Friday in their 4-3 overtime win in Winnipeg.
The Blues have 41 players in camp now: 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goalies.
Dotchin spent last season in the Anaheim system, splitting time between the NHL and AHL. Lappin was in the New Jersey system and spent much of the season in the AHL. Laleggia was with San Antonio. Lappin and Dotchin signed two-way contracts with the Blues in the offseason.