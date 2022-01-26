Blues send veteran forward Neal to Springfield

The Blues sent veteran forward James Neal, who signed with the team after a training camp tryout, to Springfield of the AHL on Wednesday.

Neal had been assigned to the taxi squad, but the league plans to eliminate that after the All-Star break and players are limited to just 20 days on it anyway. Neal has been on the taxi squad for 17 days and with the Blues having an extra forward in Logan Brown at the moment and no cap space he was unlikely to come off of it.

If Neal, 34, reports to Springfield, it would be his first time in the minors since he played five games for Manitoba in the 2008-09 season. The Blues are the sixth team for Neal in a 14-season NHL career in which he has scored 296 goals and had 263 assists. In 19 games with the Blues he had two goals and two assists. When the Blues were in a similar situation with veteran forward Kyle Clifford earlier this season, sending him down to the minors after they ran out of space for him, they traded him to Toronto for "future considerations."

Neal came to training camp on a tryout basis, scored a hat trick in the first game, and earned a spot when Logan Brown didn’t stand out in camp. Brown started the season in Springfield, did well, and got called up in November amid the team’s injury/COVID crush, and won a spot. Neal, meanwhile, got hurt, was put on long-term injured reserve, and by the time he was well again, there was no room for him on the team and he was placed on waivers on Jan. 2 and was unclaimed and landed on the taxi squad. He got in two games, on Jan. 13 and 15 vs. Seattle and Toronto, and had no points.

Because he already has passed through waivers, the Blues don’t need to put him through again to send him down this time.

“It’s a tough situation for a guy like that,” Blues coach Craig Berube said, “that’s played a long time in the NHL and is still looking to play and compete and wants to be part of a team. It’s a tough situation for him for sure. I have all the respect in the world for Nealer. He’s a great team guy and he worked really hard and we’ll see what happens.”

Neal signed a contract for the league minimum of $750,000 with the Blues, which the team will still be responsible though Neal won’t count against the salary cap. Neal is also getting $1.9 million from Edmonton this season and for the next three seasons after they bought out his contract after last season.

Changes

After the debacle that was Monday night in Calgary, Berube revised three of his four lines. Only the fourth line of Klim Kostin, Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist stayed the same.

The new lines:

Barbashev-O’Reilly-Buhnevich

Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Schenn-Perron

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

Brown is the extra.

On defense, the combinations remained the same, with Jake Walman taking an occasional shift in Niko Mikkola’s spot. Mikkola’s final three shifts on Monday ended with Calgary goals, and the Blues benched him for the third period.

“I think it’s just one of those nights,” Berube said. “A lot of players go through it in their careers and he’s got to be mentally strong and go out and be aggressive and do what he does.”

Berube liked the way practice looked.

“We understood the situation, what happened in Calgary, and we’ve got them again here tomorrow,” he said. “There will be plenty of motivation after the last game, but I thought guys did a good job, they were focused today, had a good practice and the energy seemed pretty good.”

Notes

Scott Perunovich, who had been coming out late to practice on the just-completed trip, didn’t skate at all on Wednesday. Berube said he was being evaluated. Perunovich has missed the past four games with an unspecified injury. ... The Calgary game will be No. 800 for Tyler Bozak in his NHL career. It will also be his 36th of the season; if he gets to Game 41, which seems likely now barring an injury, he will get a $250,000 bonus. He already earned a $750,000 bonus after playing in his 10th game.

