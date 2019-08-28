The start of the hockey season is that much closer as the Blues named Wednesday their roster for the annual prospects tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
Highlighting the list are some players who have already logged serious professional time, including forward Klim Kostin and defenseman Mitch Reinke. Dakota Joshua, an unsigned collegian who the Blues acquired in a trade with Toronto, will also take part, as will Nikita Alexandrov, the team's first pick in the 2019 NHL draft.
Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis will be the goalies.
The Blues will start play on Sept. 6 against Toronto, and then play games against Detroit and Chicago. The tournament ends on Sept. 10.
Here's the complete roster:
Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov (32), Mitchell Balmas (88), Kevin Hancock (82), Krystof Hrabik (89), Robby Jackson (79), Dakota Joshua (54), Tanner Kaspick (83), Austen Keating (61), Klim Kostin (37), Mathias Laferriere (58), Jeremy Michel (42), Austin Poganski (53), Nolan Stevens (47), Alexey Toropchenko (65), Keean Washkurak (40)
Defense: Jake Christiansen (56), Walter Flower (72), Nathan LaRose (94), Justin MacPherson (84), Mitch Reinke (39), River Rymsha (63), Tyler Tucker (75)
Goaltenders: Colten Ellis (45), Joel Hofer (1)