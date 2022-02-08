Blues sign Bortuzzo, Brown to contract extensions; Perunovich goes on IR

The Blues signed two of their impending free agents, Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown, to contract extensions on Tuesday and, with practice resuming today after the All-Star break, put Scott Perunovich on injured reserve and called up Dakota Joshua from Springfield.

Bortuzzo, who would have been an unrestricted free agent, signed a two-year contract with an annual average value of $950,000. Brown, who would have been a restricted free agent, signed a one-year contract for the league minimum of $750,000.

Bortuzzo, 32, is one of the longest tenured Blues, having joined the team in a trade with Pittsburgh in 2015. Brown was acquired from Ottawa in a trade in training camp and while starting the season in Springfield, earned a callup to the Blues and did well enough that the team sent out veteran James Neal and kept Brown.

Perunovich has played just once since Jan. 5. He missed three games in the league’s COVID protocol, played on Jan. 15 against Toronto, and has been out since with what the team is calling an upper-body injury. This is the fifth time this season Joshua has been called up from Springfield.

With the All-Star break having passed, there is no more taxi squad.

The signings leave the Blues with three unrestricted free agents for next season, forwards David Perron and Tyler Bozak and goalie Ville Husso. Klim Kostin, Perunovich, Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman will be restricted free agents. Coach Craig Berube is also in the final year of his contract.

The Blues will be on the ice this morning for their first practice since losing to Winnipeg 4-1 on Jan. 29.

