Blues sign defenseman Krug, ending Pietrangelo era in St. Louis

The Alex Pietrangelo Era in St. Louis came to an end on Friday night as the Blues signed free agent defenseman Torey Krug, best known in these parts for his hit on Robert Thomas in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, on Friday night.

Krug, who had been with Boston, signed a seven-year contract with an annual average value of $6.5 million, about two million less than Pietrangelo would likely have gotten.

Pietrangelo has played his entire career with the Blues and was the team captain, but the sides couldn't come to an agreement on a contract that would allow him to finish his career in St. Louis. He became a free agent at 11 a.m. on Friday. Vegas is the leading candidate to sign him.

The Blues will have to do some maneuvering to get under the salary cap, but not as much as they would have to do with Pietrangelo. The Blues are $5.1 million under the cap at the moment and still have to sign restricted free agent Vince Dunn, but now they're looking at moving about $2 million of salary rather than $4 or $5 million.

Krug, about 16 months younger than Pietrangelo, has spent his entire career with Boston. He has 67 goals and 270 assists in 523 NHL games and last season had nine goals and 40 assists for 49 points in 61 games. Had the season finished as scheduled, he was on track to to exceed the 50-point mark for the fourth straight season. He has played in 75 career playoff games and recorded 52 points.

