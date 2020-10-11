Blues sign free agent forward Clifford

Clifford, 29, was in his 10th season with the Kings before being traded to Toronto in February. He finished the season with seven goals and 10 assists. In his career, he has 61 goals and 71 assists over 676 games, with 842 penalty minutes.

After signing defenseman Torey Krug on Friday to what is still the biggest contract signed so far on the free agent market -- thought that will change when Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall sign -- Armstrong said that's probably it for the Blues in free agency, though, as he often says, you never say never.

The Blues and Clifford know each other. In a game in October 2019, Clifford knocked down Ivan Barbashev and then during the next stoppage, Binnington skated over toward Clifford and stared at him, which led to Clifford shoving him, which led to the Blues descending on him and a fight ensuing.

"I've been involved in so many scuffles I honestly don't even remember," Clifford said from his home in Muskoka, Ontario. "Binner's a great goalie and I think once I get down there we're going to have great fun together."

This was the first time Clifford had been an unrestricted free agent.