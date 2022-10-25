Blues sign Tyler Pitlick, put Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve

With injuries starting to leave their mark on the Blues roster, the team finally signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a contract on Tuesday while putting Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve.

“Good to have a job and go from there,” Pitlick said after practice at Enterprise Center. “Looking forward to getting in and playing. It should be good.”

Pitlick had been in camp on a tryout basis and was doing well, but then he got hurt and couldn’t play. The team told him to go home and get better and stay ready. After the team’s first game, Pitlick was back with the team and accompanied them, though he was unsigned, on the team’s just concluded three-game trip.

“I got to skate and practice and be around the guys, so it was it was good,” he said.

The Blues put Buchnevich on IR, but his situation has not really changed. He’s been out long enough that, with his IR retroactive to the day after his last game, he could be activated as early as Wednesday, though it doesn’t appear to be that soon. Blues coach Craig Berube said his status was still day to day. Buchnevich and Saad, who is also day-to-day, were not on the ice for practice on Tuesday.

“He's getting looked at again today and reevaluated today,” Berube said. “Just to try and speed up the process here a little bit. It's not serious, but it's aggravating so it's keeping him out of the lineup.”

With Buchnevich out, Brayden Schenn skated with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, while Ivan Barbashev, who had been with that group on Monday, skated with Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou. Pitlick alternated with Jake Neighbours on a line with Logan Brown and Josh Leivo, though Berube said he was experimenting on Tuesday.

“He's the type of player that you can use in a couple different spots,” Berube said. “He's a good skater, penalty killer, he knows how to play the game properly. We like his speed and size.”

And he could be in the lineup soon.

“Yeah, there's a real good chance for sure,” Berube said.

Pitlick signed a one-year, one-way contract for $750,000.

Lines

Here's how the Blues skated in practice on Tuesday:

Forwards

Schenn-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Neighbours/Pitlick-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker

Defensemen

Krug-Faulk

Leddy-Parayko

Mikkola-Bortuzzo