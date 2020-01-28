Blues snap losing streak with 5-4 shootout win over Flames

Special teams were the order of the day. Calgary got three of its goals on the power play and the Blues got one. Monahan got his second goal of the game, again on a power play, to tie the game and a goal by Mark Jankowski with 10:13 to go in the period put the Flames back on top.

The Blues tied the game just 51 seconds into the third period on a goal by Zach Sanford, his second in as many nights. He had the puck on a two-on-one, kept it and shot and scored. The goal came right after Calgary had put a puck off the post at the other end that would have given them a two-goal lead.

It looked a short while later like Perron had scored to put the Blues ahead, but Calgary challenged and the replay confirmed that O'Reilly was in the zone before the puck and the goal was wiped out on offside.

The game went to overtime, where a late penalty on Perron forced the Blues to kill a Calgary power play, which they were able to do for the first time to send the game to a shootout. Binnington saved four shots in overtime.

The Flames had a bunch of odd-man rushes in the second, forcing Jordan Binnington into extra work. For the first time in his career, Binnington has given up four goals in three consecutive games.