Blues snap losing streak with 5-4 shootout win over Flames

Jordan Binnington picked up where he left off at the All-Star Skills competition, stopping both shots he faced in a shootout while Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored in the shootout to give the Blues a 5-4 win over the Flames in Calgary.
Binnington won the shootout competition at the skills competition, and he put that to good use, stopping Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk, who he had faced in the Friday event. The Blues came into the game 0-3 on shootouts this season, having scored on only 1 of 11 shots while Calgary was 5-0.
The Blues had lost three in a row overall and were 0-4-1 in their past five road games.
"Not much to say, bad hockey game," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "Two points, all that matters. ... That's not the way we play. Good third period. ... We were way too loose. There were a lot of things that just weren't right. You're not going to have your best all the time."
“I don’t think we played defensively the way we wanted," captain Alex Pietrangelo said, "but I say it about our group all the time, we find a way to win.”
“I’m happy we found a way to win the game," Perron said. "It doesn’t matter (how).”
After two late goals in the first put the Blues ahead, the scoring swung back the other way in the second period as two goals put the Flames up 4-3 on the Blues after two periods.
Special teams were the order of the day. Calgary got three of its goals on the power play and the Blues got one. Monahan got his second goal of the game, again on a power play, to tie the game and a goal by Mark Jankowski with 10:13 to go in the period put the Flames back on top.
The Blues tied the game just 51 seconds into the third period on a goal by Zach Sanford, his second in as many nights. He had the puck on a two-on-one, kept it and shot and scored. The goal came right after Calgary had put a puck off the post at the other end that would have given them a two-goal lead.
It looked a short while later like Perron had scored to put the Blues ahead, but Calgary challenged and the replay confirmed that O'Reilly was in the zone before the puck and the goal was wiped out on offside.
The game went to overtime, where a late penalty on Perron forced the Blues to kill a Calgary power play, which they were able to do for the first time to send the game to a shootout. Binnington saved four shots in overtime.
The Flames had a bunch of odd-man rushes in the second, forcing Jordan Binnington into extra work. For the first time in his career, Binnington has given up four goals in three consecutive games.
The Blues came out on top of a topsy-turvy first period, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead over the Flames.
The Flames took a 2-1 lead on two power-play goals before the Blues scored twice in 46 seconds in the final two minutes of the period to take the lead.
Alexander Steen got his fifth goal of the season, all since Jan. 9, on a precision pass by Robert Thomas that Steen, driving to the net, quickly shot in. The goal came 5:45 into the game.
Steen left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury and did not finish the game. Berube said he wold be evaluated on Wednesday, though with the Blues likely having a day off, an update may not come until Thursday.
A goal by Tkachuk on a power play got the Flames even. Sanford was in the box after somehow flicking the puck into the stands from basically right next to it. Forty-eight seconds into the power play, Tkachuk got bad wood on the puck but his offspeed blooper crossed up Jordan Binnington with 9:22 to go in the period. Tkachuk had gone 10 games without a goal and got his 16th of the season.
Ten seconds into another power play -- this time when Ryan O'Reillly went off for holding -- Monahan scored from the slot to make it 2-1.
The Blues weren't gone. Perron scored when he redirected a pass from Sanford under goalie David Rittich's pads And then 46 seconds later, Jaden Schwartz redirected in a pass from Brayden Schenn. Perron has 22 goals this season, Schwartz has 17.
The Blues are playing without forward Oskar Sundqvist, who suffered a lower body injury in the Vancouver game. Sammy Blais, just off the injured reserve list, is making his return to the lineup. Blais, playing on the fourth line, had no shot attempts in the game but four hits.