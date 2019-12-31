See you next year: Blues win streak ends at eight

In the big picture, 2019 was the best of all years for the Blues, but it ended on a down note with a 3-1 loss to Arizona on New Year's Eve in Glendale, Ariz., that snapped the team's eight-game win streak.

It was the second time this season the Coyotes have ended a long win streak for the Blues. When the Blues won seven in a row in October and November, it was Arizona's 3-2 win in a shootout that ended it.

Arizona went ahead to stay with 12:40 to go in the third. It looked like the Blues were going to clear the puck out of their zone but didn't. Instead, the puck squirted past everyone to Phil Kessel, who had no one between him and the net and he beat Jake Allen for his ninth goal of the season.

The Blues had a power play with 6:51 to go in the third and couldn't score, then had their comeback hopes take a hit when Jacob de la Rose was called for boarding with 2:32 to go. The Blues pulled Allen when they forced an offensive zone faceoff, but Nick Schmaltz scored with 52 seconds left to clinch it.

The Blues went 0 for 4 on the power play and had a five-on-three for 1:48 early in the second period with the game tied and couldn't score. The Blues haven't scored a goal in a five-on-three in the regular season since 2016.

